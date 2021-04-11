Ready to rumble again

Sometimes, the right words spark incredible action. For Jayson Maples, all it took was a trip to his doctor.

“I was getting ready to turn 50 and the doctor said, 'You're healthy, but you need to get rid of this weight. I don't want this to sound mean, but you have a 4-year-old you want to watch grow up.'”

In the world of professional wrestling, where Maples has spent most of his adult life, bigger is generally better. But the Heroes and Legends Professional Wrestling promoter saw his weight continuing to creep up, ultimately reaching 567 pounds.

“Being that weight, it wasn't good,” Maples said. “I totally changed my entire lifestyle. I got into the game late, and I know I should have done this years ago.”

Now down to 255 pounds, Maples plans to step back into the ring as a competitor for the first time in a decade at Heroes and Legends XIV, set for April 24 at the Memorial Coliseum Expo Center.

Doors open at noon for the Fan Fest, which runs until 7 p.m. and will feature wrestlers such as WWE Hall of Famer Ted “The Million Dollar Man” DiBiase, former WWE tag team champions The Headbangers, former WWE superstars Mike “IRS” Rotunda, Bill DeMott, Hornswoggle and Carlito. The wrestling show will follow at 7:30 p.m., where Maples will face Nick Cutler, who attacked him at Heroes and Legends XIII back in October 2019.

“(Cutler) put his hands on me because he was mad about the match he had and that he didn't get a title shot,” Maples said. “I can't have him do that in front of my kids, and they were asking why I didn't beat up the bad guy. Here's Dad feeling like, did I let my kids down because I let this guy bully me?”

With COVID forcing the cancellation of two planned shows in 2020, Maples explained he wanted to put on a “loaded card” to show appreciation for fans who continued to support Heroes and Legends during the pandemic.

To that end, every champion within the promotion will face a challenge for their title. Hornswoggle will face Eric Smalls for the Mini Title, and the Women's Title will feature a six-woman scramble. Heroes and Legends champion Anthony Toatele will also take on Legends champion Dru Skills in a title unification bout.

“(Fans are) ready to watch it live and not virtually through their computer or on TV,” Maples said. “There's something to be said for live wrestling. When you can cheer on your favorite people from the front row, it's such a better experience. We're excited it's happening again.”

While there's no title at stake in the Maples-Cutler match, the Heroes and Legends promoter hopes to show his children he still has something left in the tank – and that he's ready to use the right words and put them to action.

“I told my kids you should never swing your fist in anger, but I also have to show my kids it's all right to stand up for yourself,” Maples said.

“Daddy's putting on his boots, and they still fit.”