Brothers court champs

Last year, brothers AJ and Isaac Hummer and their University of Texas-Arlington men's wheelchair basketball team had a perfect record and a No. 1-ranking when the season ended before the national tournament because of COVID-19. The Movin' Mavs' average margin of victory was more than 30 points.

Half the roster turned over for this season, including four new starters, but the Mavericks pushed their winning streak to 23 games. And this time the National Wheelchair Basketball Association tournament was played, and Texas-Arlington won the national title by defeating Alabama 66-51 on March 13 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Alabama won the title in 2019, and this was UTA's ninth championship.

The Hummers, who grew up in Waterloo and attended DeKalb High School, have not lost a game since the national semifinals two seasons ago.

“It was awesome,” AJ Hummer said. “I still don't even know how to explain it because it's the coolest thing I've ever been part of it. It's one of my top-five life goals. It was the hardest year of my entire basketball career, without question. It was mentally draining.”

There were several challenges throughout the season because of the pandemic and bad weather. In fact, the national tournament was UTA's first game action since January, and the Mavs played only eight games this season.

AJ was a starter on the squad, but Isaac was unable to play after suffering an early-season concussion. They started playing the game at Turnstone, and played their last two years of high school ball in Indianapolis. Turnstone lacked enough varsity players at that time to put a varsity team on the floor.

The Hummers are juniors but could have up to three more years of eligibility because of COVID-19. Wheelchair players usually have five-year college careers, but this recently completed season received an exemption and did not count against their career limits. AJ said it's unlikely he'll play for the sixth season as he's finishing a double major of business marketing and business management.

Isaac is majoring in education, and will train this summer in hopes of returning to the lineup next season.

Before the Mavericks try to defend their title next season, AJ has been invited to spend the summer on a national team developmental squad, which will scrimmage against the women's national team. That squad, captained by Fort Wayne's Shelby Gruss, is preparing for the Paralympics in Tokyo in the fall. He'll fly to Cleveland in two weeks to start the training.

“It will definitely be different,” he said. “I don't know how they are going to set it up because of COVID, but it's still a way to get your name out there and get in the pipeline for USA.

“Hopefully, it's the start of my own Paralympic dream. It will be a good experience.”

The Hummers, along with sister Kendra, are triplets who were born 14 weeks early and weighing less than two pounds. AJ and Kendra were diagnosed with cerebral palsy, and Isaac has two shunts in the brain to combat hydrocephalus, an accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid in the brain that can cause learning disabilities and problems with coordination and memory.

AJ has played basketball for 14 years, and Isaac for seven.