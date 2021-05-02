E-bike inspires trail trip

It all started with a trip to Summit City Bicycles a couple years ago. My friend Kathi Weiss had heard about the electric bikes that all the women in the Monday Meandering and Musings Bike Group were talking about. She talked me into going with her to see the bikes.

Kathi likes to say that she cannot go into a bike shop without buying a new bike. Perhaps I should have listened.

We gave the e-bikes test rides. The e-bikes made Kathi, at 73, and me, at 64, feel like teenagers again. Our average ride of 7 mph to 8 mph went up to 12 mph. We both have knee issues. The extra assist of the e-bike took the strain off our knees when going uphill. We bought the bikes that day.

E-bikes only work if you pedal. There are different levels of assist one can select as well as different gears. The higher the assist the more battery juice that is used. After about 70 miles, over a few days with the lowest assist, I am just about out of battery power.

With the e-bikes, riding became fun again and we found ourselves covering every square inch of the local bike trails. Instead of driving we were running errands with our bikes. I commuted to my part-time jobs at Purdue Fort Wayne and Ivy Tech. We started riding 30-mile organized bike rides.

When it came to the hills, I felt a little guilty climbing them with some assist while other bikers struggled. We noticed that the e-bikes made us ride more and consequently, despite the assist, we were getting stronger.

My knee improved and I began to think that perhaps we could do a bike trip. Kathi and I have ridden sections of the C&O Towpath Trail and the Greater Allegheny Passage, but we never did the whole 335 miles from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C. Back in the day when we rode these trails they weren't connected. Now they are, as well as more trails connecting across Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Wanting to ride the bike trails that will safely take us to Pittsburgh, we are leaving from Fort Wayne starting on the Rivergreenway near Kreager Park. This will make the trip a 750-mile ride to Washington, D.C., at an average of 50 miles a day.

Since a good part of the ride will be on various trails, we decided to make this ride a fundraiser for Fort Wayne Trails. There are trails in the greater Fort Wayne area that are in the planning stage. We would like the momentum of these added trails to continue. They are connecting neighborhoods that currently don't have a safe option.

Fort Wayne Regional Trails Network consists of more than 120 miles of multiuse trails in the greater Fort Wayne area. If you can safely connect, you can bike just about anywhere.

This summer the Pufferbelly Trail will continue to Gump Road. From there, an existing bike trail takes you into Huntertown. Another soon-to-be-paved trail runs from the back side of Concordia Theological Seminary athletic field and continues along the St. Joseph River to North Pointe Woods.

As we make our way across Ohio, the first trail will be the Wabash Cannon Trail from Liberty to Maumee. In Elmore, we will get on the North Coast Inland Trail to Oberlin. Then there will be the Ohio Erie Canalway Towpath Trail from Akronto Zoar.

While these trails don't connect with each other, they will keep us off busy roads as we pass through various metropolitan areas.

In Pennsylvania we will have connecting trails starting with the Panhandle, which connects to the Montour, the Clairton Connector and then the Greater Allegheny Passage.

We plan to leave May 14 and, as Kathi likes to say about our trip, “I am either going to end up in good shape or dead.”

I have all the confidence that we will make it.

Cathie Rowand is a former photo editor of The Journal Gazette.