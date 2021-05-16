Autographed baseball holds memories of 'Mr. Mac Day'

A boy, a baseball and some tremendous advice. Fifty-nine years later, John Comer still remembers.

Now a steel salesman in Cleveland, Comer was just 11 on July 31, 1962. For those up on Wildcat Baseball League history in Fort Wayne, they'll recall that fateful day as Wildcat Baseball's Progress Day, or “Mr. Mac Day,” when nearly 10,000 kids arrived at McMillen Park to watch MLB greats Jackie Robinson, Ted Williams, Bob Feller and Carl Erskine put on an exhibition.

And Comer never forgot that day, as he was one of five lucky kids to win a baseball signed by the players – a ball he still owns.

“I remember sitting in the sun and it was hot,” Comer said. “They put on an exhibition and it was very exciting. They could still play, you could tell. During the ceremony they called out (my name), so I went up there and I stood right in front of all four of the players. I was excited about it. I was 11 years old, and the day was just awesome.”

Comer would graduate from North Side, then attended Purdue University when he lined up a job with Slater Steel upon graduation. Comer's employment with Slater took him from Fort Wayne to Connecticut, ultimately moving to Cleveland after Slater closed.

Soon after moving to Cleveland, Comer recounted seeing Feller at a customer event. Still remembering Mr. Mac Day in 1962, and still in possession of the ball, Comer approached Feller and told him of the time he watched the Wildcat baseball exhibition.

“I said, 'Mr. Feller, when I was a little boy you signed a ball for me in the Wildcat League in Fort Wayne,'” Comer said. “He said he remembered the day, then said that Ted's neck was hurting him, and it took me a little to remember that he was talking about Ted Williams! (Feller) was just a really friendly guy and down to earth.”

Even now, nearly 60 years later, Comer keeps the ball in a protective case, thanks to a great tip from one of the Wildcat coaches.

“One of my coaches put his hand on my shoulder and said don't play catch with it,” Comer said. “He said, 'If I were you, I'd always protect it.' I think even as a young kid I had some common sense, so I bought a (plexiglass cube) for it. That was the prize of the day, and I was (very lucky) that they signed five baseballs.”