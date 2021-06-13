Local skaters on national stage

Thanks to the Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club, the city has always been a hub of strong figure skating competitors, and three local athletes recently performed well enough to earn national recognition.

The Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club's Jessica Jurka, 10, Cayla Smith, 12, and Andy Deng, 16, have been selected to participate in the United States Figure Skating National Development team after recent performances as part of the season-ending United States Figure Skating Championship Series. Because of the pandemic, the series was held virtually this year. Jurka is home-schooled, Deng attends Concordia Lutheran High School and Smith is a student at Churubusco Junior High School.

Jurka, who was born in Lima, Peru, and began training with the Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club four years ago, placed second among 55 competitors in the Juvenile Intermediate 10-and-under division. Smith and Deng won the novice pairs division title after winning the intermediate pairs title in 2019 which was the last time the competition was held. They've been training together for two years.

All three skaters are coached by the husband-and-wife team of Alexander and Alena Lunin. Alexander is from Ukraine and Alena from Belarus. They met as figure skaters for Russia and married in 1992. They came to the United States in 2001 and to Fort Wayne in 2010.

Because of the pandemic, in-person competitions have not been possible for the past year, but United States Figure Skating came up with a four-event virtual option.

“It's really amazing for all of the kids,” said Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club Communications and Media Director Tess Gilbert. “For US Figure Skating to provide this opportunity for virtual competition for these athletes has been amazing. As you've seen, athletes all over the world have been getting things put on hold because of the pandemic, but USFS found a path forward for their skaters to continue to develop and compete.”

This will be the second year in a row on the national development team for Deng and Smith, and the first for Jurka who recently began competing on the national level.

The regular season began the weekend of April 17 in Dearborn, Michigan, and Jurka won the Tri-State Championships juvenile division title.

At the Tri-State Memorial Skating Competition held April 16 to 18 in Dearborn, Michigan, Jurka took first place in Juvenile Ladies. At the Margaret Faulkner Springtime Invitational on May 21 in 23 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Jurka took second place in Intermediate Ladies Short Program and first in Juvenile Ladies Long Program. Smith and Deng took first place in Junior Pairs.

The Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club will host one of the eight United States Figure Skating Championship Series events Nov. 2 to 5.

The club was founded in 1958 as a member of U.S. Figure Skating and provides instruction for all levels of figure skating in singles, pairs and theater on ice teams.

There's more information at fortwayneiceskatingclub.org.