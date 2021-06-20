Cyclist's miles will help people of Malawi

A northeast Indiana resident will bike 1,300 miles starting Monday to raise money to get communities in Malawi safe drinking water.

Cross-country cyclist and engineer Michael Cook, who lives and works near Fort Wayne, will start in West Yellowstone, Montana, and cross the Rocky Mountains through Wyoming and Colorado on his way to Eureka, Kansas, where he plans to arrive July 3. His path is part of the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail.

Cook's journey is part of the Golden Cup, an effort he pioneered along with Design Outreach, an Ohio-based Christian nonprofit organization working to “solve water poverty,” according to a press release. The biker's goal is to raise awareness for people who don't have access to clean drinking water and raise money for LifePumps, a Design Outreach product that pumps out potable water from deeper in the Earth than other pumps.

“More than two billion people live without access to safe drinking water,” Cook said in a statement. “People ask me how this bike ride across the U.S. will help people who need clean water in other parts of the globe. I explain that it's simply a way to raise awareness of the desperate need for clean water in places like Malawi, and to encourage people to join the cause to transform lives in these poverty-stricken communities.

“For me, it's an incredibly worthwhile challenge – and a chance to educate others about the important work being done by Design Outreach – and to provide water for communities in Malawi.”

Cook and Design Outreach are hoping to raise $105,000 through his bike trip, enough to buy seven LifePumps for Malawi, as well as remote monitors for the pumps, and coronavirus supplies, including face masks, soap and hand-washing stations.

Cook is a Purdue graduate who now works as an engineering manager at DePuy Synthes. This will be his second year biking a portion of the TransAmerica Trail for the Golden Cup initiative.

In 2020, he celebrated his 50th birthday by traveling the 1,316 miles from Astoria, Oregon, where the trail begins, to West Yellowstone.

This year, he'll be accompanied by his wife and their support vehicle, known as “Jubilee.”

The cyclist will be matched in his biking and fundraising efforts by individuals and teams who can join in by participating in a physical activity – Design Outreach suggests walking, riding, running, swimming, or kayaking – during the two weeks of Cook's Golden Cup ride. All funds raised will be used to provide safe water in Malawi.

Registration is $50.

To register or to donate directly, go to https://doutreach.org/goldencup21/. Those who register will receive a Golden Cup T-shirt and LifePump sticker.

“We welcome the participation of anyone who wants to go outside and get moving,” Greg Bixler, the co-founder and CEO of Design Outreach, said in a statement. “It's a great challenge – getting exercise while raising money for communities that often lack even the most basic sources of safe drinking water.”

