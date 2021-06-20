Trail Buddies gets folks outside

Though she's 92 years old, Noella Bosler still loves riding a bicycle. She just needs a little help from a friend.

Depending on weather conditions, Bosler tries to ride once a week as part of the YMCA's Trail Buddies program, which allows those who face physical disabilities to ride along with someone pedaling a specialized bike. The program started five years ago with 25 rides and last year increased to more than 180 despite COVID-19 precautions.

“The people who do it absolutely love it,” said Chris Welling, Bosler's former neighbor who now pedals for her. “She told me she's going to do it until she's 100.”

Now there are two bikes and two sites, Jorgensen Family YMCA at 10313 Aboite Center Road, and Parkview Family YMCA at 10001 Dawson's Creek Blvd. The second three-wheel bike cost $9,183 when purchased two years ago.

“It's an opportunity to get out, enjoy the trails and feel the sunshine and the wind going through your hair,” said Rebekah Coffey, YMCA director of Adaptive Services. “It's my favorite program, and I oversee almost 30 adaptive and inclusive programs. I love what I get to do, but Trail Buddies is my favorite.”

Understandable considering the freedom and encouragement the program offers to those who may not have many other options. The idea for the program came from former YMCA CEO Marty Pastura, who brought it to former director of Adaptive Services Lydia Morris five years ago.

Rides last between 30 and 45 minutes with riders sitting in front of their pedalers. There's also a safety position on each trip, with that person responsible for checking for bumps in the road, upcoming traffic or other potential obstacles. Each volunteer undergoes 8 to 10 hours of instruction, including CPR training, and a refresher course at the start of each season, which runs May 1 to Oct. 31.

Pedalers and safeties range in age from 18 to 70 (Welling is 67), and riders are all ages. Times are reserved on the YMCA website. For instructions, contact Coffey at Rebekah_Coffey@fwymca.org or by calling 260-755-4961. There are plenty of volunteers looking to guide even more riders, and sometimes the bike and riders make visits to senior citizen groups or other organizations that offer adaptive services.

“Some of the riders may be nonverbal, but I hear stories about how they were giggling on the ride or waving to people,” Coffey said. “It provides a really positive memory to them, and it's truly a wonderful experience for all involved.”

Welling said getting used to the bike was a little intimidating at first.

“It's so much fun and rewarding not only for the pedaler and the safety but also for the riders,” she said. “We're letting them forget about their problems for 40 minutes or whatever. We make really good friends, and everyone seems to really care about each other. It's amazing how much some people open up on a ride.”

And Noella Bosler?

“After her first ride, she was hooked,” Welling said. “She's out in the fresh air, meeting new people and she's doing something. She's not just sitting at home.”