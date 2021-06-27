Mad Anthonys pro-am returns

Quinn Griffing has reached the highest levels of the golfing world. Now, he's using his knowledge and connections within the game to help raise money for charity and bring back a local staple event that was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Griffing, 65, a local swing instructor with Fort Wayne's Apex Golf Lab and a longtime PGA teaching professional, is chairing the 64th Mad Anthonys charity golf tournament to benefit Mad Anthonys Children's Hope House and the Chick Evans Scholarship Fund. This year, the event will be a pro-am and will tee off Monday at Fort Wayne Country Club with one teaching pro and four amateurs in each group.

“We're going to raise a fair amount of money,” Griffing said. “COVID kind of stalled things like everything else, but the excitement for this year's tournament is definitely there.”

The Mad Anthonys board member tried to fill the field at this year's event with some of the best professionals in Indiana. Griffing, who played in the 2004 PGA Championship and the 2014 U.S. Senior Open, will be in the field, but he is not the only attendee with major experience. He estimated that the pros in the field have played in about 25 major championships and one of them, Chris Smith, won the 2002 Buick Classic on the PGA Tour.

There's some local flavor, as well, with former Bishop Dwenger and Purdue Fort Wayne star Callahan Elzey in the field, as well as Sycamore Golf Club pro Todd Sandow and Bridgewater Golf Club pro Ivan Foster.

There is a $25,000 purse for the tournament and the winning pro will take home $5,000, but Griffing said he wanted to ensure a good experience for the amateurs, who have made a donation to charity to play in the tournament.

“We have a really strong list of players, but more importantly, we have professionals that are really going to be attentive to their amateurs,” Griffing said of the field. “The last thing you want to do is have the amateurs come out and say, 'That Quinn Griffing, he was a snob, he didn't say three words to me.' We're not doing that.”

The 2019 charity golf tournament and Red Coat Dinner raised $115,000 for Hope House.

“This year's event will bring together the best our state has to offer when it comes to golf, as well as the best our community has to offer when it comes to supporting those in their time of need,” Mad Anthonys president Sheri Miller said in a statement.

Griffing has plenty of experience working with amateur golfers as a PGA professional and in the most recent phase of his career at Apex Golf Lab, where he has been for the last four years.

He subscribes to the theory that coaching is more than just teaching the sport.

“What you're really doing is training life skills,” Griffing said. “Golf's a life skills sport. You can do everything correct on the day of competition and just get bad breaks and misfortunes. Well life is like that. ... So how do you handle that? Golf teaches you that you have to control your emotions.”

Other coaches have also noted Griffing's ability teach the mental aspects of the game.

“He has a different outlook from a mental standpoint,” said KB Blanchard, whom Griffing brought to Apex in 2019. “A lot of players get upset when they're on the course if they hit a bad shot. I think us at Apex have a great understanding of how to get past those pitfalls. ... He's just got a great outlook, a positive outlook, he always sees the water on the other side of the bridge.”

That outlook has helped Griffing put together Monday's event, which will be the biggest pro-am he's ever set up.

“I really think we're going to hit it out of the park,” Griffing said.

