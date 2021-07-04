Local disc golf 'enabler'

Kevin Smith is not shy. He's been known to walk up to random people playing disc golf at Shoaff Park and ask if he can play alongside. One time, he asked a fellow player what he thought of the course.

“Oh, this is great,” the man said. “Shoaff Park needed something like this. I know the guy who designed all of this.”

Oh, really.

Actually, Smith and his buddy Chris Poinsatte designed the course in 1980. Smith is sort of the originator of disc golf in Fort Wayne, and Poinsatte started pushing it to the next level.

After graduating from Bishop Dwenger in 1975, Smith joined the Air Force and was stationed in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he was introduced to disc golf, or Frisbee golf. When high school buddies Joel Kartholl, Al Thompson and Den Koester came to visit in 1977, Smith took them to the disc course in the middle of a wide median of a four-lane highway.

They loved playing the game, and came home to tell classmate Poinsatte about it, and he got hooked as well. Poinsatte set up the first unofficial course in town at Swinney Park, using trees, fire hydrants and signs for holes.

“We loved to go out to the park and throw the Frisbee around,” Poinsatte said. “Frisbee was one of our major passions at that time, so the Frisbee golf idea sounded like a real cool thing. And my specialty was being able to see the layout of where you would tee off and where the hole would be. It was fun.”

Now living Texas as a senior executive at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Poinsatte said he's designed probably a dozen disc golf courses in cities where he has lived.

Poinsatte even started the first local tournament, the Don Ho Frisbee Golf Invitational where Smith was presented a “Red Coat” as the sport's local inventor, or as Smith likes to say, “Enabler.” The tournament was for fun and included the rule, “Alcoholic beverages are not permitted on course unless consumed in mass quantities.”

The tournament received some local press, particularly from Tom Williams at WANE-TV, which led to a producer from “PM Magazine,” a syndicated news and entertainment show seeing the piece and coming to Fort Wayne to interview Smith, who had come home from active military service in December 1979.

Parks and Recreation Department officials saw the “PM Magazine” segment and contacted Smith to ask if he'd work with them designing an official course in 1980. He convinced them to try Shoaff Park and asked Poinsatte, who was living in Milwaukee, to help with the course layout. The course measured more than 6,000 feet and earned a stop on a national tour.

The Don Ho Invitational switched to Shoaff Park and lasted for 10 years before folding. Turns out the Shoaff Park course was one of the longest on the national tour. It was also the first official disc golf course in Indiana. Now there are five in Fort Wayne and three more in the surrounding area.

“Before this, all we did was throw Frisbees back and forth, maybe catch it behind your back,” Smith said. “The golf aspect gave us something new to do.”

He still plays occasionally, but his shoulder is worn out so he plays regular golf more often.

As for the player Smith met who claimed to know the “real” Shoaff Park course designer?

“It made me feel good and proud to see he was sufficiently enamored with the course and the game to make such a claim,” Smith said. “I'm glad, because that's what we wanted.”