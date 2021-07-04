Sober boating enforcement stepping up

Boaters this Independence Day weekend should be aware that Indiana Conservation Officers will be on high alert for violations of boating-under-the-influence laws as part of Operation Dry Water.

Indiana Conservation Officers, in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard, will focus on educating boaters about safe boating practices, including keeping alcohol off the boat, for both operators and passengers.

Officers will be on the lookout for impaired boaters. Boaters will notice an increase in patrols, both on the water and at recreational boating checkpoints, to remove dangerous and impaired boaters from the waterways.

Operating a vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries, death and legal consequences. In Indiana, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Indiana Conservation Officers remind boaters to always boat sober and to wear a life jacket when on or around the water.

New interactive reservoir fish habitat map online

Anglers can find fish habitat structure locations and more on the DNR's new interactive reservoir habitat map.

Habitat structure, such as bundles of Christmas trees, rock piles and wooden platforms, improves aquatic habitat for fish by creating areas for cover, nesting, and more. The structure also attracts bait fish and provides other feeding opportunities.

The new interactive map includes project lakes, structure locations, structure types, and photos of structure types. As the DNR completes habitat work in the future, information will be added to the interactive map.

The Reservoir Habitat Enhancement program, which started in 2016, improves and enhances aquatic habitat through the placement of structures, shoreline stabilization, and dredging. Thanks to the help of volunteers and local businesses, the DNR has completed projects on multiple reservoirs across Indiana. Projects have ranged in size; one added more than 200 structures, with multiple structure types, to Patoka Lake in 2020. Another, smaller project at Bryant Creek Lake in 2019 sank 50 Christmas trees in bundles around the lake.

In some reservoirs, existing aquatic habitat has deteriorated, making the addition of fish habitat structures necessary to improve the fishery. Other reservoirs may have never contained quality habitat. This could be because of water quality, water level fluctuations, land use before reservoir construction, or other issues.

Learn more about the program and access the interactive map at on.IN.gov/fishhabitat.