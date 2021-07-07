Hot, fun day for campers

Tuesday was one of the hottest days of the summer so far, but still more than 200 excited young campers, all wearing matching bright-yellow T-shirts, raced around the football fields at Snider High School on the first day of the youth Hope Through Football camp.

The two-day program, which was founded by NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, revives the tradition of Woodson summer football camps, which were held in Fort Wayne from 1994 through 2007. A three-day camp for high school students will begin Thursday.

The atmosphere felt more like a community celebration than most day camps for elementary-aged kids: A DJ pumped music across the fields, and food trucks catered to the parents and siblings of campers who were encouraged to come and watch the flag-football games at the end of the day.

“It's a game, it's football. Kids at this age are supposed to have fun, enjoy themselves,” said Woodson, a Fort Wayne native and Snider grad who went on to star at Purdue. “Hopefully they can get along with different ideas, different people who look different, people from different economic backgrounds, and have one common goal. If we can do that – change the mindset of what hard work looks like, what friendship looks like and what self-belief looks like – then we're doing our jobs.”

Each of the campers' T-shirts has “#ICanIWill” stamped on the back, while the coaches wore shirts that said “#ShareTheKnowledge.”

“Football has given me everything, everything I have in my life is because of football,” Woodson said. “I've been in football since I was 9 years old until today. If I didn't give back, I feel like would be very selfish.”

Adam Kidd, a father watching his fourth-grade son Ashton playing flag games at the end of the session, said he attended the Woodson camp when he was a high school student at Snider in the '90s, even though he played soccer instead of football for the Panthers. Kidd said he still remembers how exciting it was to be instructed by an NFL player, and said he shared with his son a little about Woodson's career before this week's camp.

“We went over a little of the history with him. I told (Ashton) that he went here, that he went to the same high school and college I did,” Kidd explained. “I showed him a video of this, Hope Through Football, on YouTube, because he watches a lot of YouTube.”

Of course, for elementary-aged campers, lots of different people can be celebrities. When asked if he knew much about any of the camp coaches before arriving on Tuesday, Tresan King replied that he was familiar with one coach, because he's a gym teacher at the Boys & Girls Clubs.

For King, who is 9, the camp is an opportunity to get back into football after a long time away from the sport.

“When I was 5 I played football, and then that ended. But I'm here now,” King explained. “They were giving out flyers at the Boys & Girls Clubs, so I was interested in working out and having fun.”

