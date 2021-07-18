Bowling on hold, he golfs

E.J. Tackett says he's the type of bowler who typically gets on a roll after several consecutive weeks of bowling.

So the past year and a half, when the bowling schedule has been upended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a challenging one for the Huntington native and 2016 PBA Tour Player of the Year, at least on the lanes.

“Typically, over the past few years, when we were bowling week after week after week, I tended to bowl a little bit better every single week. And it seems like the beginning of every year, I don't typically bowl that well,” Tackett said. “This year was kind of an up-and-down year because of that. I didn't really ever get into a flow of bowling constantly, and get into a rhythm.”

The PBA was one of the final athletic leagues to shut down when the pandemic hit in mid-March 2020, when the league was in the middle of the World Series of Bowling in Las Vegas, but soon even the bowlers were forced home. Tackett, 28, was one of the few bowlers invited to compete in made-for-TV events in June 2020, but the World Series didn't resume until October, and the remaining rounds took place in Centreville, Virginia. Tackett finished as runner-up in the Cheetah Championship, one of the four tournaments that make up the World Series, but has not won a tournament in 2021.

Some bowling sponsors did not pay their athletes during the shutdown, but fortunately for Tackett, his sponsor, Motiv Bowling, continued to pay his annual salary, which allowed him to spend time at home without worrying about his finances.

“When things kind of opened up in the summer, I was playing golf every day, bowling a little bit here and there, and doing those made-for-TV events,” Tackett said.

Tackett said that in some ways, summer 2020 felt a lot like the relaxing summers of his childhood – and allowed him to golf more often than he had in years. He had been an accomplished golfer, too, named an all-state golfer at Huntington North. He also golfed for Purdue Fort Wayne back when it was still called IPFW.

He got the chance to play at Sycamore Hills, the private course designed by Jack Nicklaus, when he competed at the 2010 Junior PGA National Championship and had played several rounds as a guest of club members, so he was eager to visit the course again when it played host to the 2021 Indiana Amateur Championship at the end of June.

He almost didn't get the chance, losing in a playoff for the final berth at a qualifying tournament.

“I really, really enjoy getting to play there, so that's why when I lost the playoff I was actually very, very disappointed. Because I was looking so forward to be able to play there. And then getting the message saying I had a spot, I was super ecstatic to play that event at that golf course,” Tackett said. “And then Thursday or Friday before the event – because the event started last Monday – I got a message from the Indiana Golf Association saying would you like this spot? There's a spot available for you. Uh, yeah! I'm in!”

Tackett shot 4-over 76 in each of the first two rounds to make the cut, and then shot a 78 on the final day. He finished at 14 over, tied for 33rd in a field of the state's best amateurs.

“I ended up having, for me personally, the best state Am finish I've had to date, that I can recall. I was really happy about that,” Tackett said. “I played pretty well, considering I don't get to play golf every day like I used to. Looking forward, hopefully it works out next year that I can play again, and hopefully improve on where I finished this year. I have plenty of room to improve, and hopefully I can do just that.”

