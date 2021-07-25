The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, July 25, 2021 1:00 am

    Calendar

    Football

    Hillsdale College Youth Football Camp for grades 1-6, 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Hillsdale College; cost is $20; hillsdalechargers.com for information.

    Running

    Adams Memorial Hospital/Worthman Fitness Center Catch Your Breath 5K, 9 a.m. Sept. 11 at Adams Memorial Hospital; cost is $20 by Sept. 4 and $25 after; adamshospital.org for information.

    Calendar announcements can be submitted by fax to 461-8648, by email to jgsports@jg.net or by mail to Sports Calendar, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the event.

