Football

Hillsdale College Youth Football Camp for grades 1-6, 1 p.m. Aug. 15 at Hillsdale College; cost is $20; hillsdalechargers.com for information.

Running

Adams Memorial Hospital/Worthman Fitness Center Catch Your Breath 5K, 9 a.m. Sept. 11 at Adams Memorial Hospital; cost is $20 by Sept. 4 and $25 after; adamshospital.org for information.

