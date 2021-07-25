City runner wins gold in Georgia

Brycen Kelly, a seventh-grader at Holy Cross Lutheran in Fort Wayne, won the 200-meter national title in the 11-12-year-old age group at the USA Track & Field National Youth Outdoor Championships in Rome, Georgia, on June 26.

Kelly took the gold with a 26.82 in the 200 finals and also won a pair of silver medals: in the 400 with a personal-best 57.80 and in the 80 hurdles with a 13.81.

Kelly, a member of the Indiana Blast Track Club, is planning to compete in the National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Jacksonville, Florida, as well. In that competition, which takes place from Monday through next Sunday, Kelly will compete in the 11-12-year-old pentathlon (80 hurdles, shot put, high jump, long jump and 1500) and in the open category in the 400, 80 hurdles and high jump.

Urban forestry grant applications open

Communities throughout Indiana have the chance to advance their urban forestry goals through the Indiana DNR Community and Urban Forestry Assistance grant program, which has opened its 2021 grant application period.

CUFA funds are provided by the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service Northeastern Area.

CUFA grants support a variety of urban forestry projects throughout Indiana. A sampling of activities that CUFA seeks to promote includes public tree inventories with urban forestry management plans, urban tree canopy assessments, storm response planning, tree planting, public or staff education, program outreach, and the establishment and strengthening of local urban forestry programs.

Communities interested in applying should note the following:

Grant awards are available for a minimum of $1,000 and a maximum of $25,000. Indiana municipalities, townships, tribal governments, counties, park districts, and 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply. Projects must be on public lands or in public rights-of-way. This grant requires a 1:1 match. Grant funds are awarded on a reimbursable basis. Grant-funded activities will start in early 2022 and end by June 30, 2023. Applications are due at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13. All application materials are available for download at dnr.IN.gov/dnr/forestry/programs/community-and-urban-forestry/grants