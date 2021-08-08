Applications open for fall deer hunts at state parks

Indiana DNR's Division of State Parks is seeking volunteer hunters to participate in deer management hunts at 17 locations this fall.

Properties where hunting will be allowed with firearms only (any firearm legal to take deer on public land in Indiana) are Chain O' Lakes, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles and Whitewater Memorial state parks and Cave River Valley Natural Area.

Properties where hunting will be allowed by archery only are Clifty Falls and Fort Harrison state parks and Trine State Recreation Area.

The dates on which hunting will be allowed on these properties are Nov. 15 and 16 and Nov. 29 and 30.

Volunteers can apply online at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt, where additional guidelines can be found under State Park Deer.

Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Management hunts are carried out exclusively to achieve an ecological objective – to ensure balanced and healthy natural communities for all plants and wildlife within park boundaries, according to the DNR.

Successful applicants are allowed to take up to three deer, only one of which can be antlered. Deer harvested at a state park management hunt are not counted toward regular statewide bag limits.

“Trophy hunting” – passing on does or smaller bucks to wait to take a larger buck – is counter to the ecological objective of state park management hunts and is strongly discouraged, the DNR says.

Input sought on regulations

The Indiana DNR's Division of Fish & Wildlife wants to hear residents' ideas on fishing, hunting, trapping and other fish- and wildlife-related regulations in Indiana, including special permits regarding those topics.

Through Sept. 15, residents can use an online form to give ideas and input on issues the DNR has identified for consideration.

The form is at on.IN.gov/gotinput. It not only allows residents to comment on ideas from the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife, but allows residents to propose their own ideas on any fish and wildlife regulation topic.

Got INput users must register with a username and a password.

Input and ideas can also be mailed to: Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife, Attn: Got Input, 402 W. Washington St., Room W273, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

After Sept. 16, DNR staff will evaluate all comments and determine which ideas to forward for consideration by the Natural Resources Commission.