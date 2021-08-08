Basketball

Gym Rats and Indy Heat free clinics for basketball coaches of all levels, 9 a.m. Sept. 11 and Oct. 16 at SportONE Fieldhouse; 471-5270, dan.kline@frontier.com or nancy@gymratsbasketball.com for information.

Shooting

4-H Shooting Sports Air Pistol program for grades 3-12, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 9 to Oct. 14 at Allen County Fairgrounds; cost is $40 and deadline is Aug. 20; 481-6826 or extension.purdue.edu/allen for information.

