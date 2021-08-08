Ramping up table tennis

Lee Seibold has an interesting problem. He has a hobby that he'd love to turn into something more significant, but he needs lots of help with it. He can only get better by helping a lot of others get better.

That's why Seibold opened Whack-A-Ball table tennis center at 4132 Engleton Drive, off Engle Road last year. Seibold wants to continue to improve his own game, but to do that, he needs better and more competition, and the only way to find that locally is to help other players start to gradually improve.

Seibold, 33, is almost assuredly the area's best player, and his coaching partner, Jake Bianski, 42, is the second-best, but they can't get a whole lot better just playing each other all the time. There's not enough variety.

They'd also like to introduce the game they love to more possible players.

“I don't really do this to make money, this is a passion of mine,” Seibold said. “It's not about the money for me. I have another business that does really well, and I just want people to play.

“It's hard to get better with just two people, and we really wanted to see more people playing.”

The two met as members of the Three Rivers Table Tennis Club, which shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then moved locations. Seibold, who owns Huntington's Lee's Dog Training, convinced his wife, Amanda, this would be a good investment.

She knew he'd be somewhere playing anyway.

It took awhile to find a proper facility, and currently, there are 30 members who pay $10 monthly to play at any time. League nights are held on Mondays with open play and clinics scheduled throughout the week. A subscription service allows entry at any time.

The website is whack-a-ball.com and the number to text is 260-255-5321.

The location has about 1,500 square feet of playing area with four tables set up for recreational play and two for league night.

Seibold and Bianksi travel to about four tournaments a year and mostly train against each other.

Both have trained with substantial national-level coaches. Seibold has worked with Danny Seemiller of South Bend, likely the best American player ever, and Swedish pro player Robert Eriksson.

Bianski has trained with former Chinese national team player and U.S. Olympian Lily Yip.

Bianski has been playing seriously only since 2014. Seibold has a national rating of 2,093 and Bianski 1,599. Seibold is the eighth-ranked player in Indiana, and Bianski ranks among the top 100.

After playing football, soccer, baseball and bowling in high school, Seibold got into table tennis during college, but he soon realized the only way to get better was to face stiffer competition, and the difference between skill levels is dramatic.

“It took me 10 years to reach this level,” Seibold said. “I don't know when I'll ever master this game because it's too complicated. The more I learn, the easier it is to play, but it's probably the hardest game I've ever had to learn to master for a variety of reasons.”

The eventual goal is to outgrow the current location and become profitable. And, like everyone else, Seibold and Bianski would like to get better.

“I would like to see people coming together to support each other,” Seibold said.