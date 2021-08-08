The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, August 08, 2021 1:00 am

    Solunar Tables

    Solunar Tables

    AM PM

    Minor Major Minor Major

    Sunday 5:00 11:05 5:15 11:30

    Monday 5:45 6:10 12:00

    Tuesday 6:40 12:25 7:10 12:55

    Wednesday 7:30 1:20 8:00 1:45

    Thursday 8:25 2:15 8:50 2:35

    Friday 9:15 3:05 9:45 3:30

    Saturday 10:10 4:00 10:40 4:25

    Sunday 11:05 4:55 11:35 5:20

    Plan your day so you will be fishing or hunting during these times to find the best action. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour. Minor periods are shorter.

