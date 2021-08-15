Bowling experience to spare

When Mark Johnston and AJ Brunner decided to invest $1 million into renovating the bowling facility at 3810 Lake Ave., they knew they were taking a risk, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The building was in terrible shape and needed to be rebuilt almost from the girders.

They also had something of a ringer ready to help out.

The management of the new MVP Lanes recently reached an agreement with Professional Bowlers Association tour star Wes Malott to run the facility's 1,400-square foot pro shop, Malott's Bowlers Den.

Malott, 44, moved to Fort Wayne at the start of the pandemic to be closer to his girlfriend and brings a résumé of 10 tour wins including one major, 41 perfect games and 22 years of experience on tour.

“He's here every day almost,” said Brunner, the lane's chief operating officer. “When he's not on tour, he's here.”

Malott is an exceptional teacher and drills balls for most of the pros on tour. He also has two pro shops in his hometown of Austin, Texas.

“The biggest thing is, people see a name like Wes Mallot and they think he's never going to be here, but they walk in and there he is,” Brunner said. “He's one of the biggest guys who has been on the tour for the longest time. It's great for us. He's got a name and people are really supportive and knowledgeable about him. He's been as hands-on as possible.”

Malott, who said he's even considering joining a local league, is very approachable, said he'll be holding clinics and offering teaching lessons throughout the winter. Because he's been so busy setting up the pro shop, he hasn't had a chance to bowl at MVP Lanes yet, but plenty of others have as the facility's 15 leagues are already sold out.

“I am getting a little older and need to start thinking about what's next,” Malott said. “The body starts to slow down, and with some of the younger kids coming up, it's very difficult. Need it financially to take care of the family and we're also looking at setting it up for possibly our kids to have something when we retire or maybe before then depending on what they desire to do.”

Malott said he's been drilling his own balls since he was 15 or 16 and loves doing it. The other pros trust him and have been known to drive five or six hours to have him do it for them. A couple of weeks ago, PBA pro D.J. Archer drove up from South Carolina to have Malott work on his ball.

Whenever a problem came up during the refurbishing, Brunner said he usually asked Malott's advice first and found solutions. Malott was also pitching in with some of the manual labor when needed.

“He's been a total class act,” Brunner said. “When I first met him, I was a little starstruck because how often do you get to sit down with a big-time name like him? He's the most mellow, laid-back guy you'll ever meet, the nicest guy in the world who will do anything to help you out. He's the perfect person to bounce ideas off of.”

MVP Lanes will also play host to part of Malott's All Star Youth Championships this winter, an event that has awarded more than $140,000 in scholarships since 2011.

“This is part of our future right here,” Malott said. “I'm thankful for Mark and AJ giving us the bones to work with and we're trying to dress it up to make it look good. This is a way I can also give back to bowling that has been so good to me.”