Lacrosse

Taylor University Prospect Camp for boys grades 9-12, 9 a.m. Sept. 25 at Taylor University; cost is $50; taylortrojans.com/camps for information.

Softball

Coaches Corner Coed Softball League looking for teams of five men and five women for league beginning Sept. 12; 704-4486 for information.

