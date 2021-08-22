Ice cream for triathlete

Maybe the idea of training for and then participating in a triathlon doesn't sound like a whole lot of fun, but Benjamin Stone has figured out the reason that makes the most sense.

“It comes with the real added benefit of I get to eat whatever the heck I want, which is fantastic,” he said. “There aren't a lot of people who can say they get to eat whatever they want at 25 and they are working a full-time job. A lot of people say, 'Well, I can't have ice cream every single night before I go to sleep,' but I can have a gigantic bowl of ice cream before I go to sleep because it just doesn't matter.”

And the 2014 Homestead graduate is actually pretty good at triathlons. Stone won the USA Triathlon National Championship in Milwaukee on Aug. 7, covering a 1,500-meter swim, a 40-kilometer bike ride and a 10-kilometer run in 1 hour, 50 minutes 41 seconds to set a personal best time by 41/2 minutes. Two years ago, he finished 27th in the event.

“I trained significantly more for this, and over time my fitness has gotten better,” Stone said. “I was a swimmer in college and the bike has come fairly natural to me because I have a large aerobic engine from swimming, but the run has been very difficult for me to improve on. It's taken me years to develop a run that would be even remotely competitive against the athletes that I'm racing against.”

And with COVID-19 limiting his opportunities to four races in 2020, there was plenty of time to train and improve. A swimmer at Homestead and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Stone led out of the water by 90 seconds over the eventual second-place finisher and was able to push that to three minutes about halfway through the run. He won by 90 seconds.

“I think a lot of it just came down to everything coming together on the day and my coach providing me the right workouts to allow me to focus on my weaknesses while maintaining my strengths,” he said. “Over the last two years without having races, the only thing you can do to test yourself is to do harder and harder workouts. He's provided the appropriate training to develop in a relatively quick period of time, going from a very slow runner to now arguably a more competitive runner but still not a fast enough runner to go along with how fast my swim and my bike are.”

Stone said he's worked with Fort Wayne's Zach Ruble for the past three years. They started with cross training during the summers when Stone was in college and went immediately to triathlon training when his final college season was completed.

Stone works for Verista, in Fishers, as a project engineer contracted to Eli Lilly working in the systems engineering group. He manages to train between 12 and 16 hours a week, going two hours on weekdays and longer on weekends.

“It's one of those things where it's exciting to race and I enjoy the competitive outlet,” Stone said. “Once you graduate college, if you are an athlete, there's not a whole lot of opportunity to compete in athletics unless you are going professional. You need that competitive outlet, but also at the same time having the training and structure of a triathlon really provides a nice balance in your life. You become a little bit more motivated to get tasks done at work and at home because you know you are working on something outside of those that you need to be focused on as well.”

His next challenge is the Ironman Wisconsin on Sept. 12 which will include a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and finish with a 26.2-mile marathon.

Life is structured, Stone said, because he's always trying to find time for training. He said the reward comes when he achieves a new goal or does well in a race. During a typical year, he'll participate in seven or eight races.

Plus, afterward, he gets to celebrate with a big meal. After the championship on Aug. 7, he went to a Milwaukee brewery and ate a large Buffalo chicken sandwich, fries, cheese curds and two beers. He waited until he got home for the ice cream.