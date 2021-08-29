Sunday, August 29, 2021 1:00 am
Calendar
Shooting
4-H Shooting Sports .22 Rifle program for grades 4-12, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Oct. 6 to Dec. 8 at Concordia Lutheran High School; cost is $65 and equipment is provided; 481-6826 or extension.purdue.edu/allen for information.
