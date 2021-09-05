The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, September 05, 2021 1:00 am

    Solunar tables

        AM PM  
      Minor Major Minor Major
    Sunday 3:50 9:55 4:10 10:20
    Monday 4:35 10:40 4:55 11:05
    Tuesday 5:20 11:25 5:40 11:50
    Wednesday 6:05 6:35 12:20  
    Thursday 7:00 12:50 7:30 11:54
    Friday 7:55 1:45 8:25 2:10
    Saturday 8:50 2:40 9:20 3:05
    Sunday 9:50 3:40 10:20 4:05

    Plan your day so you will be fishing or hunting during these times to find the best action. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour. Minor periods are shorter.

