Teachers allowed in state sites free Sept. 12

As part of the College Football Playoff Foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers Week, Hoosier teachers are invited to visit an Indiana state park, reservoir, or state forest for free Sept. 12.

Through a partnership between the Indiana Department of Education, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the 2022 CFP Indianapolis Host Committee, and the CFP Foundation, one-time free admission is available to any DNR property on Sept. 12 when educators present their school ID.

In addition, the Indiana Department of Education and CFP will host special recognition events for teachers on that day at five state parks across Indiana: Salamonie Lake (Huntington County), Indiana Dunes State Park (Porter County), Fort Harrison State Park (Marion County), Brown County State Park (Brown County) and Patoka Lake (Dubois County). These events will include food, music, activities, and resources for teachers and their families.

These events are a lead-in to the 2022 CFP National Championship, which will take place in Indianapolis on Jan. 10, 2022.

Archaeology Month kicks off in Indiana

This is the 26th anniversary of a statewide celebration of archaeology in Indiana.

All month, Hoosier history buffs can meet archaeologists and learn about the state's fascinating past. A variety of events for all ages will be offered by universities, museums, organizations, and individuals throughout Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology coordinates the activities. A schedule of events is at on.IN.gov/dhpa.

Overall, archaeologists have recorded more than 73,000 sites in Indiana since the early 1800s, helping shape public understanding of the pre-contact and historic people who also called the land we now call Indiana home.

CHAP announces grant applicants

Eight applicants are approved for funding from the Community Hunting Access Program, which creates deer hunting opportunities at nine different locations.

CHAP is designed to increase deer hunting access while also mitigating negative human-deer interactions. Through CHAP, communities have a practical and economical method for reducing deer numbers while balancing ecological and societal needs through regulated deer hunting.

The City of Bloomington, the Cordry-Sweetwater Conservancy District, select Central Indiana Land Trust properties, Duneland Beach Homeowners Association, Indiana Oaks Golf Club, the Town of Long Beach, Save Maumee Grassroots Organization, and Wesselman Woods Nature Society will receive funding through CHAP for the 2021-22 deer hunting season.

Hunters interested in CHAP can register for a possible opportunity to participate through the Deer Hunt Registry at on.IN.gov/deerhuntregistry or by contacting the respective coordinators of the communities.