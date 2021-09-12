Solunar tables

AM PM Minor Major Minor Major Sunday 9:50 3:40 10:20 4:05 Monday 10:45 4:35 11:25 5:10 Tuesday 11:45 5:35 6:05 Wednesday 12:20 6:30 12:40 7:00 Thursday 1:15 7:25 1:35 7:55 Friday 2:10 8:20 2:30 8:45 Saturday 3:00 9:10 3:20 9:35 Sunday 3:50 9:55 4:05 10:20

Plan your day so you will be fishing or hunting during these times to find the best action. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour. Minor periods are shorter.