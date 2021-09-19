2nd Hispanic Heritage Soccer Workshop set

Saint Francis will hold its second annual Hispanic Heritage Month Youth Soccer Workshop on Saturday, the Cougars announced.

The free workshop, open to elementary through high school players, will run from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, before Saint Francis men's soccer takes on Bethel at 7 p.m. at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium. Dishes of Hispanic cuisine will be available at no charge, beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing during the game. No preregistration is required. Admission to the game is also free for participants and their family members.

The workshop, held in partnership with the university's men's soccer program, will be led by USF players and coaches and is part of Hispanic Heritage Month events at the university.

“We are excited to host Hispanic Heritage Night once again,” Cougars men's soccer coach Jake Essig said in a statement. “It is a great night of celebrating our Hispanic players, community and alumni base.”

Ouabache hosts cleanup day Saturday

Celebrate National Public Lands Day by helping to clean up Ouabache State Park at 10 a.m. Saturday. The event will start at the boathouse parking lot. Projects include painting, window cleaning, trail maintenance, and litter pickup. The park will provide trash bags and a limited amount of tools.

After the cleanup, the park will host events throughout the afternoon. At 1 p.m. there will be a Fun at the Fire Tower program, and at 3 p.m. naturalists will lead visitors on a bison hike.

For more information about these programs, contact jheaston@dnr.IN.gov or 463-203-6562.

Ouabache State Park (on.IN.gov/ouabachesp) is at 4930 E. Indiana 201, Bluffton.