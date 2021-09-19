Sunday, September 19, 2021 1:00 am
Calendar
Basketball
Indiana Swarm Basketball fall tryouts for boys and girls grades 3-12, Oct. 5 at Spiece Fieldhouse; cost is $20; swarm-basketball.com/indiana-swarm for information.
Golf
South Side Athletics Golf Outing, 1 p.m. Saturday at Foster Park; cost is $260 per team; forms.gle/yVravYYPSCRA2K3T7 for information.
Soccer
USF Hispanic Heritage Month Youth Soccer Workshop, 5-6 p.m. Saturday at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium; cost is free; jessig@sf.edu for information.
Calendar announcements can be submitted by fax to 461-8648, by email to jgsports@jg.net or by mail to Sports Calendar, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, 46802. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the event.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story