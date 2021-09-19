Basketball

Indiana Swarm Basketball fall tryouts for boys and girls grades 3-12, Oct. 5 at Spiece Fieldhouse; cost is $20; swarm-basketball.com/indiana-swarm for information.

Golf

South Side Athletics Golf Outing, 1 p.m. Saturday at Foster Park; cost is $260 per team; forms.gle/yVravYYPSCRA2K3T7 for information.

Soccer

USF Hispanic Heritage Month Youth Soccer Workshop, 5-6 p.m. Saturday at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium; cost is free; jessig@sf.edu for information.

