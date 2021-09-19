The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, September 19, 2021 1:00 am

    Calendar

    Basketball

    Indiana Swarm Basketball fall tryouts for boys and girls grades 3-12, Oct. 5 at Spiece Fieldhouse; cost is $20; swarm-basketball.com/indiana-swarm for information.

    Golf

    South Side Athletics Golf Outing, 1 p.m. Saturday at Foster Park; cost is $260 per team; forms.gle/yVravYYPSCRA2K3T7 for information.

    Soccer

    USF Hispanic Heritage Month Youth Soccer Workshop, 5-6 p.m. Saturday at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium; cost is free; jessig@sf.edu for information.

    Calendar announcements can be submitted by fax to 461-8648, by email to jgsports@jg.net or by mail to Sports Calendar, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, 46802. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the event.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story