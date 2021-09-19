Courtesy photos Charlie Davis caught this catfish on 4-pound test line while fishing for bluegill on a private pond in Churubusco. Becky Souder of Fort Wayne caught this 13-inch crappie in a local pond in April. Her 14-year-old grandson, Owen Crawford, was nice enough to take it off the hook for her. Thomas Kledzik caught this walleye at Turtle Flambeau Flowage in Butternut, Wis. He released it back into the lake after this photo was taken. Previous Next Sunday, September 19, 2021 1:00 am Outdoor experiences Outdoor experiences Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story