The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:00 am

    Calendar

    Basketball

    Gym Rats and Indy Heat clinic for coaches of all levels, 9 a.m. Oct. 16 at SportONE Fieldhouse; cost is free; dan.kline@frontier.com or nancyc@gymratsbasketball.com or 471-5270 for information.

    Calendar announcements can be submitted by fax to 461-8648, by email to jgsports@jg.net or by mail to Sports Calendar, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne 46802. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the event.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story