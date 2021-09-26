Sunday, September 26, 2021 1:00 am
Calendar
Basketball
Gym Rats and Indy Heat clinic for coaches of all levels, 9 a.m. Oct. 16 at SportONE Fieldhouse; cost is free; dan.kline@frontier.com or nancyc@gymratsbasketball.com or 471-5270 for information.
