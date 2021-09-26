State reminds deer hunters to stress safety

With the deer reduction zone season and youth deer season underway and the statewide archery deer season starting Friday, Indiana conservation officers are reminding hunters to make safety a priority.

The various deer hunting seasons run through Jan. 31. It is estimated that more than 300,000 will participate in some form of deer hunting in Indiana during that span.

The most common injuries during deer seasons are accidents involving tree stands and elevated platforms. Hunters should follow these safety tips when hunting from an elevated position:

Before the hunt:

- Read and understand the tree stand manufacturer's instructions.

- Check tree stands and equipment for wear, fatigue, and cracks or loose nuts/bolts, paying particularly close attention to parts made of material other than metal.

- Practice at ground level.

- Learn how to properly wear your full-body safety harness.

During the hunt:

- Wear your full-body safety harness.

- Use a tree stand safety rope.

- Make certain to attach your harness to the tree before leaving the ground, and that it remains attached to the tree until you return to the ground.

- Maintain three points of contact during ascent and descent.

- Use boots with non-slip soles to avoid slipping.

- Use a haul line to raise and lower firearms, bows and other hunting gear.

- Make certain firearms are unloaded, action open, and safety on before attaching the haul line.

Additional safety tips:

- Carry emergency equipment, such as a cellphone and flashlight.

- Make a plan before you hunt.

- Tell someone your plan, including where you will be hunting and when you plan to return.

- Stick to your plan.

- Identify game before pointing a firearm.

• Know your target and what is beyond it.

Walk to End Alzheimer's scheduled for Saturday

The Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter will play host to the Fort Wayne Walk to End Alzheimer's in-person Saturday at Parkview Field.

Options will be offered to participate online and “walk from home” in local neighborhoods. All in-person events will be held outside and implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contact-less registration and hand sanitizing stations.

Masks are welcome and will be available on-site.

The funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer's will support Alzheimer's Association research and programs for those affected by the disease.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's, go to act.alz.org/fortwayne.