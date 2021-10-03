DNR stocking public fishing sites with channel catfish

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will stock more than 130 public fishing sites with approximately 67,000 channel catfish.

State fish hatcheries began harvesting channel catfish last week and plan to stock them by Nov. 15. These lake and reservoir stockings occur annually or every other year, depending on the number of catfish produced at the state hatcheries and the requests from DNR fisheries management staff.

The catfish stocked will be 8-10 inches in length with some in the 12-14 inches. With careful handling and transport, most newly stocked catfish quickly acclimate to their new environment and offer immediate opportunities to anglers.

The bag limit is 10 per day, and there is no minimum size limit. Review channel catfish regulations at https://bit.ly/3hALk96.

Learn more about catfish fishing at wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/catfish-fishing.

For this year's fall channel catfish stocking locations, numbers and requested sizes, go to wildlife.IN.gov/fishing/indiana-fish-stocking.

