Sycamore golfers hit the road

The Country Club of North Carolina has, for about 20 years, had a Ryder Cup-like competition with Royal Dornoch, a famed course in Scotland. Now, a similar idea and similar competition have found their way to players with Fort Wayne's Sycamore Hills Golf Club.

“We (at CCNC) have a team that we send over (to Scotland) every other year, and then they come here every other year, and it's a nice grudge match and a chance for some of our members to travel, golf travel, and have a great experience with some camaraderie,” said Don Hunter, the chief operating officer of CCNC in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

“All we did was come up with the idea of: 'We should do more of this because our members love it so much and it would give more members the opportunity to get involved.' So we just picked a handful of great clubs and started a really nice cycle.”

One of those clubs, Jack Nicklaus-designed Sycamore Hills, was an obvious choice for Hunter, who was the chief operating officer there from 1998 to 2012.

The team from Sycamore Hills – Matt Anderson, Larry Festa, Kevin Kolar, Don Keywood, Rick Brown, Steve Coats, Roger Sporre and professional Tim Frazier – will take part in the new competition Thursday and Friday, after a day of practice rounds at CCNC.

Other participating clubs will be Saucon Valley Country Club from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Blue Mound Golf and Country Club from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; and Hamilton Golf and Country Club from Ancaster, Ontario – clubs that have hosted prestigious amateur and professional events, including national championships for the United States Golf Association and PGA of America, and Canadian Opens.

“We looked for specific clubs that had an extreme level of golf enthusiasm. We really wanted to attract players that would match the players on our team,” Hunter said. “Sycamore is certainly one of the denser groups of golf advocates in Indiana. Of course, I always feel like Sycamore is a home for me – I worked there for 14 years – and I just miss all of those fellas so much. I thought it would be great to have them here.”

CCNC and Royal Dornoch compete for an antique crooked stick.

“It has stayed at the Country Club of North Carolina the last four times. And we take it pretty seriously. Our team practices for the trip and they're making player decisions right up till just before they go and it's a really serious match between us and the Scots,” Hunter said.

The competition involving Sycamore Hills will have a traveling trophy yet to be unveiled. The host site for the 2022 competition, perhaps Sycamore Hills, will be announced this week.

“The membership, we're a golf club and we have people who love the game of golf and the experiences that golf brings, and I think to be able to bring more of a national interclub flavor and be able to see some different clubs around the country and the one club in Canada, it's an opportunity that they're really excited about,” Sycamore Hills' Frazier said. “We're going to get to see new people and new places and have a little friendly competition while we're doing it, and they're so excited.”

CNCC has two courses that will be played this week: The Dogwood Course, designed by Ellis Maples and Willard Byrd and opened in 1963, then updated by Kris Spence in 2016; and the Cardinal Course, designed by Byrd and Robert Trent Jones as a nine-hole track in 1970 with the addition of another nine in 1981, before an Arthur Hills renovation in 2002.

Many championship-level clubs with two courses have one that's very difficult and another not so much, but CNCC believes its courses are equally thrilling. The par-72 Dogwood course can play as long as 7,301 yards with a rating of 74.9 and a slope of 135. The par-72 Cardinal course can play to 7,215 yards with a rating of 75.2 and a slope of 140.

“The fact of the matter is, both of our courses have distance and both of our courses have challenge,” Hunter said. “And both of our courses are in superior condition. They have the same budgets and it's a unique experience.”

