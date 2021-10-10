Have paintball gun, will travel

Whenever Ben Sloffer removes his shirt during his Carroll High School strength and conditioning class, his classmates all wince in sympathy after they see the welts peppering his back. The junior is an avid paintball player and the marks of his craft are sometimes evident across his body.

“Nobody has smacked them yet,” Sloffer said.

That's a good thing because that would hurt even worse.

“The only padding I wear are on my legs and arms and that's for sliding,” he said. “It hurts. Probably like a couple of days and then it fades a week for it to be gone completely. Especially in a tournament you really have to do a good job of after you get shot clearing your head and getting ready for the next point so you aren't thinking about it.”

Usually, Sloffer is good enough to be the one leaving marks on others. He was one of only five team members on the U-16 U.S. paintball team selected to compete in the World Paintball Championship in Chantilly, France.

Unfortunately, because of COVID-19, the team was unable to participate. His next goal is participating in the World Cup in Kissimmee, Florida, Nov. 12-14 with his New York Wrecking Crew teammates.

The World Championship team was originally selected last winter, but Sloffer had to miss the combine because he's also an accomplished wrestler at Carroll, last year losing in overtime for a chance to advance to the semistate. When another player had to drop off the paintball roster, Sloffer was invited to a tryout in Dallas where he impressed the coaches enough to be selected.

Sloffer said he's been obsessed with Paintball since the fourth grade when he attended a cousin's birthday party at the LaOtto Paintball Plex. Now he spends almost every weekend there, competing against mostly older competitors unless he's traveling to tournaments across the nation. He loves going to clinics to ask questions and watching YouTube videos to pick up tips.

“It's not really like any other sport,” Sloffer said. “It's not one focal point like in football or basketball and you can just follow the ball around. Anybody can make a big play at any moment.

“I've been probably taking it super seriously for around five years, treating it like a real sport like somebody would like basketball.”

Sloffer said part of the attraction is the fast pace, as the electronic guns can fire 101/2 balls per second. He hopes to turn professional after high school, along with studying to become an athletic trainer. Sloffer said he competes in 10 or 11 regional and national tournaments each year. At 5-foot-8, 145 pounds he's constantly lifting to gain muscle but without losing his quickness.

“It takes a lot of teamwork,” he said. “It's really like chess with guns. You have to understand the situation and where people are at on the other team and where they are looking so you can make the best moves. If you get the best angle on them you'll be able to win.”

His two guns cost $500 each, Sloffer said, and a mask $100. Jerseys can cost between $50 and $80. He competes individually and with a team from Long Island, New York. He'll fly out on a Friday night to attend practices or a tournament and then come home Sunday night in time for school the next day.