Solunar tables

AM PM Minor Major Minor Major Sunday 8:30 2:20 9:05 2:50 Monday 9:35 3:25 10:10 3:55 Tuesday 10:40 4:30 11:15 5:00 Wednesday 11:45 5:35 6:05 Thursday 12:20 6:30 12:40 6:55 Friday 1:10 7:20 1:30 7:45 Saturday 2:00 8:05 2:15 8:25 Sunday 2:40 8:45 2:55 9:10

Plan your day so you will be fishing or hunting during these times to find the best action. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour. Minor periods are shorter.