DNR opens mountain bike trail

The DNR and the Hoosier Mountain Bike Association held a celebratory ribbon-cutting Oct. 8 to mark the opening of Limekiln East, a newly completed 1.6-mile beginner-level mountain bike trail in Brown County State Park.

Funding for the project included a Next Level Trails grant to HMBA, which provided the required match.

Limekiln East is the second of three mountain bike trails to be completed in the state park as part of a $200,000 NLT grant to HMBA to develop 7.5 miles of mountain bike trail. The first, Weed Patch Trail, a 2.4-mile intermediate-level trail, opened in November 2019. The three new NLT-funded trails will connect with existing trails as well as other park amenities, including the campground, park office, nature center, and Hesitation Point. Once completed, the three new trails will bring the total mileage of mountain bike trails within the state park to 43.5.

Limekiln East becomes part of the park's Limekiln network.

The park's existing Limekiln West Trail connects the campground to the Hoosier's Nest, fire tower and park office. Before the Limekiln East Trail opened, beginner mountain bike riders (and hikers and runners) used Limekiln West as an out-and-back. The addition of Limekiln East transforms the former out-and-back into a 3.7-mile beginner directional loop for the park's daytime visitors. Limekiln East not only adds miles for both new and experienced riders, it also reduces congestion on the popular trail.

Mountain bike trails in Brown County State Park are multiuse and are open to hiking and trail running as well as bicycling. Riders should obtain a $5 daily or $20 annual off-road cycling pass before using park mountain bike trails. Passes can be purchased at gates, the park office or at ShopINStateParks.com.

More information about NLT is at on.IN.gov/NextLevelTrails.

Brown County State Park (on.IN.gov/browncountysp) is at 1406 Indiana 46 W. Nashville.