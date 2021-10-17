Impact made at PFW

The littlest member of the Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team may end up having the biggest impact this season.

On Sept. 17, the Mastodons announced Bluffton's Cree Thompson had signed a national letter of intent – even though he's only 8. A third grader at Lancaster Elementary in Ossian, Cree is expected to make a big contribution in team morale and chemistry.

“Volleyball is a silly game and sports are a silly game, but sports has a massive impact on society, and that for me is more important than anything else,” PFW coach Rock Perrotte said. “I know what it's like to be that person and look up to that person and idolize that person.”

Cree is part of a program called Team IMPACT, which pairs children with health challenges with athletic teams. Although Cree is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia, requiring daily chemotherapy, he's got a No. 1 jersey and he's as much a part of the team as COVID-19 allows. After communicating last year through Zoom meetings and texts, he met the squad for the first time Sept. 17 – and convinced them to play whiffle ball.

“He's very athletic so this is right up his alley,” said Cierra Thompson, Cree's mother. “It really gives them an opportunity to show what they are about and make somebody else feel special.”

Unfortunately, the Thompsons admit they don't know anything about volleyball, but they'll get plenty of chances to learn this season, starting with a preseason tournament in November. The regular season starts in January.

“It just feels really cool that he gets to have a smile on his face,” junior setter Sean Califf said. “All of us, and Cree included, realized the Zoom meetings were not why we wanted to be doing this. Once we got him out and see him operate like a normal kid, we were able to treat him like a teammate and that was such a great difference maker.”

Califf was part of a team committee along with junior Jon Diedrich, senior Troy Gooch, senior Kade Bontrager and junior Jacob Mailloux who primarily communicate with Cree. They try to send a message at least once a day and spent 45 minutes to an hour in Sunday afternoon Zoom sessions.

“For him to get to know us on a personal level is where we're more excited,” Califf said. “Over the Zoom it's more of the banter and chatter that we do as a team. He hasn't really gotten to know us as individuals. I'm excited for him to see our personalities.”

Perrotte and Pelegrin Vargas and Richie Diedrich, who have graduated, were able to visit the Thompson home last spring, but the family could not come to matches that were closed to the public. This year everyone is even more excited to get Cree involved in person.

“Those boys just adore him and I just love that,” Cierra Thompson said. “I really do think as his mom that he's amazing for what he's going through, but for the boys to be able to see that as well, they can definitely take something away from it. Cree is looking up to these guys. It's a full circle type thing if you allow it. We are super blessed to be able to call them family.”

Since its inception in 2011, Team IMPACT has matched over 2,200 children with more than 700 colleges and universities in 49 states. The organization is based in Quincy, Massachusetts.

“I hope our players think they are providing a therapy and a release for this family, and I hope they get to see how fortunate they are to make an impact on society,” Perrotte said. “That to me is more important than sport.”