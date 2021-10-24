Pre-proposals begin for Lake Michigan program

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources' Lake Michigan Coastal Program grants program has begun accepting pre-proposals for its 2022 funding cycle. The submission deadline is Dec. 10.

The program supports projects that improve the connection between the public and the natural, cultural, or historical resources of Indiana's Lake Michigan watershed, as well as projects that assist communities and organizations in the coordination and planning for the management or restoration of these resources.

Proposed projects must fall under one of the following categories: Education & Outreach, Planning/Coordination/Management, Low-Cost Construction, Land Acquisition, or Applied Research.

The program awards approximately $600,000 annually from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, Office for Coastal Management for pass-through projects. All funds are distributed on a reimbursement basis.

A match of 50% of the total cost of the project (1:1 match rate) is required. In order to be eligible, projects must begin on or after Aug. 1 and be completed by Dec. 31, 2023.

For more information, access the Guidance and Preproposal Form, go to on.IN.gov/lakemichigancoastalprogram and select “Grants.”

Applicants should email the pre-proposal form and additional documents to jeorsburn@dnr.IN.gov by Dec. 10. Those needing more information or who have questions should contact program manager Jenny Orsburn at 219-983-9912 or jeorsburn@dnr.IN.gov.

