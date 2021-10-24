Proving naysayers wrong

Whenever someone tells Brent Buckles he's a little bit nuts, even in a good way, he understands and appreciates what they are saying.

Because he realizes he had to be a little nuts to reach his most-amazing accomplishment.

In September, the 38-year-old Columbia City man and service technician for Northeastern REMC, participated in the Marji Gesick 100 endurance mountain bike race in Ishpeming, Michigan. Covering more than 100 miles and 13,000 feet in elevation, organizers say they developed the course to make sure as many riders as possible can't finish. It's the ultimate challenge to survive and complete the course in 25 hours.

“I'm the type of person that if somebody tries to tell me I can't do something I like to prove them wrong,” Buckles said.

Oh, yeah, he's a little stubborn.

About five years ago, Buckles watched a YouTube video about the race and decided he wanted to try it. Last year, he rode approximately 2,200 miles, mostly on mountain bike trails in Columbia City, Winona Lake and Franke Park. He could cover 110 miles when he combined all three in about 91/2-hours, but that was without elevation.

The Marji Gesick (named for a Chippewa Indian chief) entry cost is $100, but Buckles estimates he spent $2,000 on equipment, hotel and travel costs, and that doesn't include the cost of a decent bike.

But how does a rider prepare when they really don't know what the conditions or obstacles will be? As an example, riders were required to push their bike up a ski jump twice in a row, and the forecast was 60% for thunderstorms up until two days before the race. Then the last 40 miles are completed in the dark.

“I had a lot of people saying, 'Do you realize what you are taking on?'” Buckles said. “I know what I'm doing, not in a cocky, arrogant way, but I like new challenges to test my limit. My biggest worry was having a mechanical problem or something breaking on my bike.”

That's why co-worker and buddy Josh Traxler tagged along, providing support in terms of water and food and checking out the bike whenever Buckles took a break along the course.

“He's talked about this for four years, but I had no clue how rough it was until I saw all these dudes with $8,000, $9,000 mountain bikes putting their stickers up on the board halfway through,” Traxler said.

When riders drop out, they place stickers on the board that say “unfinished business.” Race directors say about 70% of the more than 500 riders quit each year, and they keep trying to push the percentage higher.

“I knew Brent would make it because of who he is,” Traxler said. “He just won't give up on anything. He's just go, go, go. He's a machine.”

Buckles did finish, completing the course in 22 hours, 18 minutes to place 162nd out of 521 competitors. His trek was a little harder because of an injury he suffered at about the 20-mile mark when another rider bumped into him and Buckles placed his foot down on a jagged rock, causing knee pain the rest of the course.

The weather was perfect, Buckles said, 48 degrees at the start, 70 degrees for a high and 55 throughout the night. There have been some years when the high temperature was above 90 degrees and others when snow was a factor.

The biggest obstacle other than his knee injury? Buckles estimates he was pushing his bike uphill 30% to 40% of the time. The last 15 miles took him six hours, and he guesses he was pushing his bike for 12 of them.

“They make it miserable,” he said. “I had to grab trees to pull me and my bike up the hills sometimes. It was just not rideable.

“I never had enough time to test my limits on the bike, and I wanted to see my breaking point. Luckily, I didn't see it.”

The key, he said, was focusing no more than 5 feet in front of the bike.

The whole event is a test of mental endurance as well as physical. Each contestant is required to pick up tokens along the way and missing one means disqualification. The first token wasn't presented until near the very end, adding to the stress and worry.

As Buckles rode across the finish line about 5 a.m., he made sure he was Facetiming with his wife Ashley so she could share in the moment.

“I was kind of keeping something in reserve to make sure that I finished,” Buckles said. “I didn't really care about my time, I just wanted to finish. I love that type of riding and I thought it would be something fun to do and it was. It's beautiful up there, too. I may not be the fastest or have the most endurance, but I know what I can and can't handle.”

Now that he's completed the race, Buckles said there's no need to ever do it again. He can go back to riding for fun with Ashley and their children, Sawyer and Kirra, who showered him with confetti when he came home.

“It's a cool thing, a good feeling,” Buckles said. “Now I can just enjoy riding my bike with my friends and family rather than focus on trying to train. I did it.”