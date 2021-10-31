The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, October 31, 2021 1:00 am

    Calendar

    Figure skating

    U.S. Figure Skating Championship Series is scheduled for Tuesday-Friday at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse. For information, call 260-387-6614.

    Hockey

    Summit City High School Hockey Classic is scheduled for Friday-Sunday at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse. For information, call 260-387-6614.

    Calendar announcements can be submitted by fax to 461-8648, by email to jgsports@jg.net or by mail to Sports Calendar, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the event.

