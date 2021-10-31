Trout planned for local waterways

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources was scheduled to stock a total of 2,155 rainbow trout in seven lakes and stream across Indiana by the end of October, including Shoaff Park Pond, Spy Run Creek and Memorial Park Pond in Huntington.

Shoaff Park Pond was slated to be stocked with 300 fish. Spy Run Creek and Memorial Park Pond were to get 200 fish each.

The trout are greater than 7 inches on average and come from Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station near Howe in LaGrange County.

Anglers 18 and older need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout.

The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day with a minimum size limit of 7 inches.

There is no closed season for taking trout from inland lakes. Review inland trout regulations at eregulations.com/indiana/fishing/inland-trout-regulations.

For more information about stockings, go to www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/fishing/indiana-fish-stocking/.

Ball State honors DNR official

Terry Coleman, director of the DNR Division of State Parks, received the Ball State University Natural Resources and Environmental Management Department's Award of Distinction at its annual banquet Oct. 8.

Coleman has been with DNR for 42 years, starting as a seasonal worker at Pokagon State Park the day after he graduated from Northrop High School.

He graduated from Ball State in 1984 with a bachelor's degree in natural resources and biology and has served in a variety of leadership roles, including assistant property manager, property manager, north region manager, and deputy director of operations.

He also worked two years for Ohio state parks.

In October 2020, Coleman became the first director of the Division of State Parks to be promoted from within the division.

Field trip grant benefits students

Lancaster Central Elementary in Bluffton is among 12 Indiana schools that will be able to take field trips to Indiana state parks this academic year.

Lancaster Central students will travel to Ouabache State Park thanks in part to the Discover the Outdoors field trip grant program, which is administered through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation, the supporting nonprofit of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Educators in public, private, parochial or home schools are eligible for the grants, which range from $98 to $250 and fund transportation costs, program fees and classroom supplies related to preparation or follow-up for the field trips.

A total of $5,479 is scheduled to be given through 28 grants, benefiting an estimated 1,364 K-12 students.

Through the current academic year, the program, which started eight years ago, has distributed more than $46,000 in overall funding and helped more than 16,000 students visit an Indiana state park for a guided hike or talk with an interpretive naturalist.