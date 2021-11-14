3 area state parks will close for deer management

Chain O'Lakes, Ouabache, and Pokagon are among state parks that will close temporarily for controlled deer management hunts in the coming weeks.

Each hunt runs two days. The first hunt is Monday and Tuesday. The second is Nov. 29 and 30. The participating state parks will close to the general public on the evening before each of the two hunts.

Other participating state parks are Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, Potato Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles and Whitewater Memorial, as well as Cave River Valley Natural Area and Trine State Recreation Area.

The parks will reopen the morning after each two-day hunt.

All other Indiana state park properties will be open and operate under normal hours.

Indiana DNR biologists evaluate which state parks require a deer management hunt each year based on habitat recovery and previous harvest rates at each park. The state parks are home to numerous natural communities that serve as significant habitat. The deer management hunts help control browsing by deer to a level that ensures habitat for native plants and animals.

Only individuals selected from the draw may participate at any site.

DNR presents achievement award

The DNR Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology honored Camille Fife last week with a lifetime achievement award for her many contributions to historic preservation in Indiana and beyond.

Though she lives in Madison, she has written or co-authored 26 National Register of Historic Places nominations in 19 Indiana counties. Thirteen were applications for historic districts. Several of those nominations have been for large rural areas, such as Trader's Point near Zionsville, or sprawling landscapes such as the Fort Wayne Park and Boulevard System.

Fife was also the primary researcher for Madison's National Historic Landmark designation, which provided more than 1,600 historic buildings with the United States' highest preservation honor.

Fife has written complex landscape reports for Leeper Park in South Bend and Garfield Park in Indianapolis. During the more than 30 years of her practice, she has also documented historic places in Ohio and South Dakota, including reports on the James A. Garfield and William Howard Taft national historic sites.

In the late 1970s, she served as vice president for public relations for Historic New Harmony.

Since then she has been an active contributor and ceaseless advocate for Indiana's cultural resources and historic preservation movement.

She was the founding executive director of Mary Anderson Center for the Arts at Mount Saint Francis in Farmersburg.

In 1982, she and her husband, Thomas Salmon, established a preservation consulting firm called The Westerly Group. With Salmon as landscape architect and draftsman, and Fife as president and historian, The Westerly Group took on numerous documentation projects and National Register nominations.

Fife also recently served as preservation planner with the city of Madison for several years.

She continues to practice preservation in Madison and advocate for cultural resources throughout Indiana.