Sunday, November 14, 2021 1:00 am
Calendar
Running
• FWRC Turkey Trot 5K, 10 a.m. Saturday at Fox Island County Park; cost is $19; fortwaynerunningclub.org for more information.
• FWRC Banquet, 3 p.m. Jan. 30 at Mirro Center; fortwaynerunningclub.org for more information.
Calendar announcements can be submitted by fax to 461-8648, by email to jgsports@jg.net or by mail to Sports Calendar, The Journal Gazette, 600 West Main Street, Fort Wayne, 46802. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the event.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story