Running

• FWRC Turkey Trot 5K, 10 a.m. Saturday at Fox Island County Park; cost is $19; fortwaynerunningclub.org for more information.

• FWRC Banquet, 3 p.m. Jan. 30 at Mirro Center; fortwaynerunningclub.org for more information.

Calendar announcements can be submitted by fax to 461-8648, by email to jgsports@jg.net or by mail to Sports Calendar, The Journal Gazette, 600 West Main Street, Fort Wayne, 46802. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the event.