Additional rainbow trout stocked into Cedar Lake

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that it stocked 5,228 rainbow trout in five different lakes and streams across Indiana this month.

Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station had a surplus of trout, which allowed for these additional stockings, according to the DNR.

The stocked surplus trout are greater than 7 inches on average, the state said.

Stocking locations included:

• Pinhook Lake (South Bend, St. Joseph County): 400 fish

• Fancher Lake (Crown Point, Lake County): 1,000 fish

• Delaware Lake (Fort Harrison State Park, Marion County): 700 fish

• Cedar Lake (Whitley County): 2,128 fish

• Brookville Reservoir Tailwater (Franklin County): 1,000 fish

Anglers 18 and older need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout. The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day with a minimum size limit of 7 inches.

There is no closed season for taking trout from inland lakes.

Indiana state parks calendar available

Advance copies of the 2022 Indiana state parks special events calendar are available in PDF format by emailing specialevents@dnr.IN.gov. Hard copies are available by calling 317-232-4140.

Events on the 2022 calendar include winter bald eagle watches, full moon hikes in several locations, dates for Easter egg hunts, paddling events, fireworks, organized runs and walks like Volksmarches, holiday buffets at inns, and fall festival weekends at Department of Natural Resources properties across the state.

Individual events with additional details will also be posted by properties on the DNR calendar, which is available online at calendar.dnr.IN.gov or by going to interpretiveservices.IN.gov.

Events are also posted at nature centers and park gates. Some state parks also offer periodic electronic newsletters with event details. A list of these is at can be found by going to “subscribe” at public.govdelivery.com/accounts/INDNR/subscriber/topics, where individual parks can be selected under state parks.

For camping reservations, go to Camp.IN.gov (available 24 hours) or call 1-866-6CAMPIN (1-866-622-6746) between noon and 8 p.m.

Reservations can now be made year-round up to six months in advance.

For reservations at Indiana State Park Inns, go to IndianaInns.com or call 1-877-LODGES1 (1-877-563-4371).