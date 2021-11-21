The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Sunday, November 21, 2021 1:00 am

Calendar

Volleyball

Taylor volleyball Prospect ID Camp for girls grades 9-12, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at Kesler Student Activities Center; cost is $65; 765-618-7889 or 765-998-4380 for information.

Calendar announcements can be submitted by fax to 461-8648, by email to jgsports@jg.net or by mail to Sports Calendar, The Journal Gazette, 600 West Main Street, Fort Wayne, 46802. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the event.

Share this article

Share
Email story

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  