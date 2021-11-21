Sunday, November 21, 2021 1:00 am
Calendar
Volleyball
Taylor volleyball Prospect ID Camp for girls grades 9-12, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at Kesler Student Activities Center; cost is $65; 765-618-7889 or 765-998-4380 for information.
Calendar announcements can be submitted by fax to 461-8648, by email to jgsports@jg.net or by mail to Sports Calendar, The Journal Gazette, 600 West Main Street, Fort Wayne, 46802. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the event.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story