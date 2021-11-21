Volleyball

Taylor volleyball Prospect ID Camp for girls grades 9-12, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at Kesler Student Activities Center; cost is $65; 765-618-7889 or 765-998-4380 for information.

Calendar announcements can be submitted by fax to 461-8648, by email to jgsports@jg.net or by mail to Sports Calendar, The Journal Gazette, 600 West Main Street, Fort Wayne, 46802. Items should be submitted at least two weeks in advance of the event.