Registration set for kids' camp at Salamonie

Salamonie Lake will host a three-day Winter Forest Camp for ages 7-13 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 29-31 at the Salamonie Interpretive Center in the Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area.

The program will include hikes, building, practicing teamwork and cooperation, deepening social skills, and making connections to grow children's responsibility as stewards of the Earth. The entire class time will be held outdoors, rain, snow, or shine, so attendees should dress for the weather.

There will be two sessions each day. The program fee for the package of six sessions is $35 per child, and additional siblings are $30 if registered by Dec. 6. After Dec. 6, the price is $45 per child and $40 for additional siblings.

Advance registration is required, and there is limited space. Register by calling Upper Wabash Interpretive Services at 260-468-2127. For more information on other UWIS programs, see dnr.IN.gov/uwis or facebook.com/upperwabash.

Upper Wabash Interpretive Services (dnr.IN.gov/uwis) is at 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews.

DNR gift packs available

Holiday gift packs from the Department of Natural Resources are now available.

A gift pack can be used the whole year, whether the recipient enjoys camping or sleeping in the comfort of one of seven Indiana State Park Inns after enjoying the outdoors. The gift pack also saves you up to $31 over buying the items individually.

The $99 gift pack includes a 2022 resident annual entrance permit, a one-year subscription to Outdoor Indiana magazine (six issues), and one of two $65 gift card options. One gift card option can be used at the campgrounds – another gift card option is a $65 State Park Inns gift card. You also have the option of upgrading either to $100 by paying $35 more.

Indiana has 36 state park properties throughout the state. The entrance permit grants gate entrance for 2022 to all state park properties beginning Jan. 1.

The inns gift card can be used at any of seven state park lodging facilities, as well as at the award-winning Pete Dye-designed golf course at Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis. The card can also be used for lodging, meals in the dining rooms, or gift purchases.

The camping gift card can be used toward the rental of campsites, cottages, group camps, recreation buildings, rent-a-camp cabins, shelters, youth and rally camps, and cabins (excluding inns-operated cabins).

The camping gift card may also be used to purchase daily entrance, lake permits, horse tags, and any other items sold at gatehouses and park-operated stores and gift shops. The camping gift card cannot be used at any privately operated concessions, camp stores, marinas, or saddle barns.

The offer is available through Dec. 31 or when sold out. Gift packs can be purchased only at shopINstateparks.com.

Trail in Lynnville opens

The DNR, Next Level Trails and Warrick Trails, Inc. opened the recently completed Tecumseh Trail in Lynnville on Nov. 19.

The 2.1-mile asphalt trail winds through Lynnville Park alongside State Road 68, connecting the residents of Lynnville to Tecumseh Middle School, Tecumseh High School, and the Museum of the Coal Industry. The trail is the community's first paved multi-use trail intended for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The trail was made possible with a $394,674 NLT grant to Warrick Trails, a nonprofit working to provide the community with safe walking and cycling routes and promote healthy lifestyles.

“Trails are an important investment in Hoosiers' quality of life,” said Dan Bortner, DNR director. “The Next Level Trails program is proud to partner with organizations like Warrick Trails to create new opportunities for recreation and exercise.”