Sunday, November 28, 2021 1:00 am

Solunar Tables

    AM PM  
  Minor Major Minor Major
Sunday 12:05 6:10 12:20 6:30
Monday 12:45 6:50 1:00 7:15
Tuesday 1:30 7:35 1:45 8:00
Wednesday 2:15 8:20 2:30 8:45
Thursday 3:00 9:10 3:20 9:35
Friday 3:50 10:00 4:10 10:30
Saturday 4:45 11:00 5:10 11:30
Sunday 5:45 6:20 12:10  

Plan your day so you will be fishing or hunting during these times to find the best action. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour. Minor periods are shorter.

