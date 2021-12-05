Holiday light show underway at Ouabache

Ouabache State Park's Wonderland of Lights opened Friday and runs nightly through Dec. 31.

Wonderland of Lights runs from 6 to 9 p.m. each night. Admission is $5 per car. Payment is by cash or check only for this safe and exciting way to celebrate the holidays.

This drive-thru wonderland features many lighted displays that can be seen from inside a car, including a synchronized light show at the Fire Tower Plaza and more than 40 displays in the campground. Gift certificates for entrance to the event are available for $5 and are available at the gatehouse only during the event times.

The Wonderland also provides an opportunity for children to mail letters to Santa and receive an answer. To participate, drop letters into Santa's mailbox and include a self-addressed stamped envelope. Santa's mailbox is available during event hours at the main gatehouse each night until Dec. 20.

Proceeds from this event go to Friends of Ouabache State Park to support park projects.

For more information, email friendsofouabache@gmail.com or call the park at 260-824-0926.

Ouabache State Park (on.IN.gov/ouabache) is at 4930 E. Indiana 201, Bluffton.

Walleye stocked in several northeast Indiana lakes

Almost 43,000 fall fingerling walleye were stocked at eight locations in northern Indiana in early October. An additional 26,738 fall fingerlings were stocked at five more locations in late October to mid-November.

The fish stocked in the second round were grown at Fawn River State Fish Hatchery to supplement the earlier stockings that were bought from a private commercial fish supplier. The stocked walleye are primarily 5- to-7-inch fingerlings. A few fish are larger. They will typically reach 14 inches after two years of growth and 16 inches by age 3.

The target stocking rate for these larger fall walleye fingerlings is 10 fish per acre, a figure DNR fisheries biologists say provides the best balance for fishing potential, growth, and fisheries balance.

Lakes and (county) stocked include: Crooked Lake (Steuben), Clear Lake (Steuben), George (Steuben), Pretty Lake (LaGrange), Sylvan Lake (Noble), Shriner Lake (Whitley), Wall Lake (LaGrange) and Winona Lake (Kosciusko).

The young fish are often found in vegetation or large rocky habitat. Anglers should handle young walleye they catch gently because they are the future of the fishery.

2 local athletes to participate in Mas Wrestling World Cup

Adam Turner of Kendallville and Chris Smith of Fort Wayne, both of whom train out of Stout Barbell in Kendallville, owned by John and Melissa O'Connor, will compete in the Mas Wrestling World Cup in Finland from Dec. 16 to 20.

Smith will compete in the 105-kilogram class and Turner will compete in the 125-kilogram-plus class.