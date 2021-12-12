Golf

• Golf House winter league, for two-person teams of men and women ages 18 and older, from Jan. 10 to March 27; cost is $125 per team; fwgolfhouse.com for information.

Riflery

• 4-H Shooting Sports air rifle program for grades 3-12, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 11 to March 15 at Hoagland Community Center; cost is $30, and deadline is Jan. 4; 481-6826 or extension.purdue.edu/allen for information.

• 4-H Shooting Sports .22 rifle program for grades 4-12, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 12 to March 16 at Concordia High School; cost is $65 and deadline is Jan. 4; 481-6826 or extension.purdue.edu/allen for information.

