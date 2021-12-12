Large field expected at Rumble

Turns out maybe the best form of promotion for local auto racing might be to do nothing. After being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 23rd Rumble in Fort Wayne has seen an uptick in ticket sales and entries for the event at Memorial Coliseum on Friday and Saturday.

“So far, from what we're seeing on the preliminary entry list, we've got a really good number,” longtime Rumble announcer Bob Koorsen said. “Last year, when we were going to be limited by COVID and we thought we'd have limited pit space, we started hearing from people we hadn't heard from in 10 years.

“The second you limited who could come, everybody wanted to come.”

Except, then nobody was allowed to come, but that renewed interest seems to have carried over to this year's rekindled event. After the preliminary entry lists were finalized Monday, more than 250 drivers had signed up and more than 300 are expected by the time the green flag waves.

There will still be drivers being added up to Friday and Saturday, such as happened last Wednesday night when Ken Schrader, NASCAR legend and former USAC national champion, signed up for his first trip to the Rumble. Shrader has four NASCAR wins and 184 top-10 finishes, and he'll join a crowded and talented Midget Division.

The group of drivers includes more than 40 midget racers, the most since 2015, and the return of three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart, who has won 11 Rumble races in 22 starts.

Along with another indoor win in Indianapolis, Stewart is believed to hold the record for most indoor midget pavement victories in history. Rich Vogler is thought to have held the previous mark with 10.

Stewart set the record two years ago in Fort Wayne when he won two features after starting both races in ninth place. He qualified by winning two last-chance races to make the features.

The other big names in the midget field include local legend Mike Fedorcak, four-time winner Russ Gamester from Peru, former champion Brandon Knupp and multitime winner Billy Wease. Angola's Derek Bishack is also coming back, as is Stewart teammate Joey Payne. The biggest name among rookies is multiple-time USAC winner Thomas Meseraull.

The biggest name in the mini-sprints division is John Ivy, who has won 20 Rumble races, including nine out of 12 in the last two Fort Wayne events.

Koorsen said there are drivers coming in from coast to coast.

Another oddity is that of the last 19 Rumble races, 10 have been won with cars at least 25 years old. That said, there are six racers who built new cars for this year to challenge.

The races start at 11 a.m. with heat races and the prelims for go-karts and quarter midget classes, with mini-sprint and midget practices and qualifying held in the afternoon.

The prime-time show starts at 7 p.m. both days with heat and last-chance races for the midgets and two divisions of mini-sprints before the features.

More information is available at rumbleinfortwayne.com.

For those who can't attend, for the first time the entire program will be streamed on PitrowTV for $30 per day.