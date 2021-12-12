Salamonie schedules fairy house workshop

Salamonie Lake is hosting a fairy house workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at its nature center. During this workshop, participants will create a miniature forest world.

Cost is $15 per person, payable day of event with a $5 discount for multiple people. Materials will be provided, and extra materials will be available for purchase.

Advance registration is required by calling 260-468-2127. Limited space is available. The suggested age for this activity is at least 10 years old, and those younger than 18 should be accompanied by an adult.

This Nature Art Designs activity and others are made possible with support by the Friends of the Upper Wabash Interpretive Services.

The Salamonie Interpretive Center (on.IN.gov/salamonielake) is at 3691 New Holland Road, Andrews.

LARE application deadline is Jan. 15

The deadline for submitting Lake and River Enhancement applications for 2022 projects is Jan. 15.

The LARE program strives to protect and enhance aquatic habitat for fish and wildlife while ensuring the continued viability of Indiana's publicly accessible lakes, rivers, and streams. The program accomplishes this through measures that reduce non-point sediment and nutrient pollution.

Technical and financial assistance for qualifying projects is provided to applicants through the LARE program. Wetland enhancement, stream-bank stabilization, and logjam removal are just a few projects that LARE funds can be awarded for. To view a full list of qualifying project types, along with additional information about LARE, go to lare.dnr.IN.gov.

Applications must be completed and submitted electronically.